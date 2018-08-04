Five-star Bournemouth hammers Marseille

Rudi Garcia's side fell behind after only 13 seconds at Vitality Stadium as Adam Smith volleyed home Ryan Fraser's cross and matters scarcely improved for the UEFA Europa League runner-up from that point.

Scotland winger Fraser was the supplier once more as Joshua King doubled Bournemouth's advantage before the half-hour and the forward completed his brace by the interval with a cute, dinked finish.

Fraser slotted in a counter-attacking fourth and Callum Wilson made merry when faced with a completely ramshackle Marseille defence.

Valere Germain pulled one back in the 64th minute and a stunning long-range strike in the closing moments from Remy Cabella added a touch of respectability to the scoreline.

Garcia will still require a considerable improvement when Toulouse visits Stade Velodrome next Saturday (NZST) while Eddie Howe's Bournemouth can head into their Premier League opener against newly promoted Cardiff City with confidence high.