England confirms Alli thigh injury

England confirm Alli thigh injury

Dele Alli has a slight thigh strain, England has confirmed, with the midfielder potentially a doubt for its next FIFA World Cup game against Panama.

Alli appeared to suffer the injury in the first half of England's opening Group G 2-1 win over Tunisia.

Despite playing on, the Tottenham man was replaced with 10 minutes to go by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

England announced Alli would undergo a scan on the injury and the results show he has suffered a minor strain to his thigh.

No timescale has been placed on Alli's recovery, with Loftus-Cheek, Eric Dier and Fabian Delph among the potential alternative options for Gareth Southgate.

