Ederson drop-kick breaks Guinness World Record

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Brazilian has already collected Carabao Cup and Premier League winners' medals since signing from Benfica last June, and now he has a Guinness World Record to his name.

Ederson, whose distribution has added a fresh dimension to City's attacking play, produced the longest drop-kick in football, which was measured at an incredible 75.35 metres.

The 24-year-old, set to go to the FIFA World Cup with his country, showed off the honour on his Instagram account.