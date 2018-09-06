Depay bags brace as Netherlands overwhelms Peru

With luminaries from the team that Sneijder helped to reach the 2010 World Cup final looking on, the 34-year-old toiled throughout his 134th and final Oranje appearance as Pedro Aquino's first-half goal looked likely to take down an uninspired home side.

Ricardo Gareca's Peru impressed many at the World Cup despite their group-stage exit and they were once again well-organised, physical and opportunistic in Amsterdam, while Ronald Koeman's side showed little of the steel and flair that typified Sneijder's international career.

But the introduction of highly rated Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong helped to turn the game, the 21 year-old providing an assist for the equaliser from Depay, who won the match with a goal he created and finished himself to put himself in the shop window as he seeks a move away from Lyon.