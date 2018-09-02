Celtic inflicts Gerrard's first Rangers defeat

The game pitted Gerrard against his former manager at Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers, but a first league win for his side over its bitter rival since 2012 rarely looked likely in a game the Bhoys dominated.

After striking the crossbar three times, the hosts finally got the breakthrough they deserved after 62 minutes as a flowing counter-attack saw James Forrest send a cool pass across goal for Olivier Ntcham to deliver the decisive blow after Australia's Tom Rogic had put in a lung-bursting run from his own 18-yard line.

Rangers should have been reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute, but the officials failed to spot Allan McGregor's petulant kick at Kristoffer Ajer off the ball.

Moments later, Celtic hit the crossbar twice in the space of a manic minute. First, Forrest saw a deflected half-volley from 30 yards clip the top of the woodwork and from the resulting corner Mikael Lustig headed against the frame of the goal from close range.

McGregor then took full advantage of his reprieve to paw away Odsonne Edouard's back-post header as the visitors withstood intense pressure to somehow go into the break level.

Celtic picked up where it left off after the interval, hitting the crossbar for a third time when Ntcham's low drive from distance was diverted on to the woodwork by McGregor's strong hand.

McGregor stood no chance with the Frenchman's goal, while Leigh Griffiths clipped the outside of the post late on as Celtic moved within three points of early league leader Hearts.