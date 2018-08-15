Premier League
Football

Burnley's O'Neill seals A-League loan move

Burnley midfielder Aiden O'Neill has returned to his native Australia on a season-long loan with Central Coast Mariners.

Getty Images

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The Brisbane-born 20-year-old managed three Premier League appearances for the Clarets in the 2016-2017 season prior to a short spell with Oldham Athletic.

He joined Fleetwood Town on loan last term and appeared 21 times in League One.

O'Neill, who has represented Australia at Under-23 level, could yet become a team-mate of Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican sprinter is set to undergo an indefinite trial with the A-League side in an attempt to win a playing contract.

News
Previous Leeds streak continues with Carabao Cup win
Read
Leeds streak continues with Carabao Cup win
Next Saul stunner seals Super Cup glory for Atleti
Read
Saul stunner seals Super Cup glory for Atleti