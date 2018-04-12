Benteke, Sorloth set for Palace return

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Eagles' attempts to steer clear of danger have been hampered by a paucity of attacking options, but their two key centre-forwards look to have recovered in time for Brighton and Hove Albion's visit on Sunday (NZST).

Benteke - who missed the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth with a groin problem - was partly involved in training on Thursday and will be assessed again on Friday, while Sorloth completed his first full session since he was sidelined by a hamstring issue in March.

Jeffrey Schlupp is also closing in on a return to action as Palace brace for a decisive final five fixtures.

"To be honest there's no doubt about [Sorloth's] fitness. It's good to have him back in contention for a place," Hodgson told reporters.

"Christian Benteke, I'm sure he too will be ready for a place in the team. It's going to be a very different bench on Saturday to the benches we have had over the last two or three months.

"For the first time, we might be looking in the next couple of weeks at having a squad which gives me options to change people, options to bring people on in the later stages of the game, and changes in formation.

"I'm looking forward to that."

Hodgson's side are currently three points clear of the drop zone, although 18th-placed Southampton do have a game in hand.