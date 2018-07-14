Auba nets stunner in Arsenal's eight-goal rout

Emery was appointed Gunners manager in May after Arsene Wenger's 22-year spell in charge came to an end and the Spaniard could not have wished for a more comfortable first game in charge.
It was Wenger's last signing as Arsenal boss who was the star turn during a goal-laden first half on Sunday (NZST).
Aubameyang, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window, plundered 10 goals in 13 Premier League games towards the end of 2017-2018 campaign and wasted little time picking up where he left off.
His first came after seven minutes, whipping a shot into the top corner from outside the area, and he headed in a second at the back post just two minutes later.
He completed his hat-trick in the 17th minute, lashing home from the penalty spot after Reiss Nelson had been hauled down in the area.
Nelson then added a fourth with a fine volley 10 minutes before the break.
Aubameyang turned provider for strike partner Alexandre Lacazette in the 40th minute, the Frenchman coolly slotting past goalkeeper Craig Ross after a swift counter-attack.
Emery changed all 11 players at the break, but it did little to disrupt the flow as Eddie Nketiah clipped home from close range eight minutes after the restart.
Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Henrikh Mkhitaryan then added two more in the closing stages as Arsenal started the Emery era with a resounding victory.
