Uncapped Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has won a place in England's 2018 World Cup squad but, as expected, Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere failed to make the cut.

Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 16, 2018

Hart and Wilshere were the big casualties from a squad that is also missing injured Liverpool star Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain.