Premier League
Football

Alcacer bags double as Spain sinks Wales

Paco Alcacer scored twice on his Spain recall as Luis Enrique's men cruised to an easy 4-1 friendly win against Wales on Friday (NZDT).

Getty Images

The striker's superb performances on loan at Borussia Dortmund earned him a call-up and he continued that form with a first-half brace for his first international goals since 2015.

Sergio Ramos converted a Suso free-kick in between Alcacer's double and Marc Bartra's header wrapped up Spain's scoring as they brushed a lacklustre Wales aside at the Principality Stadium.

With Gareth Bale not fit to play, Ryan Giggs was shorn of his star man and Wales rarely looked like threatening a surprise result, although Sam Vokes did net a late consolation.

Alcacer opened the scoring in the eighth minute on his first international appearance since 2016, arrowing a powerful drive into the top-left corner after Wales failed to clear following a punch from goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

And Hennessey's goal was soon breached again, with Spain skipper Ramos left completely unmarked to head home a floated free-kick by Suso after Alvaro Morata was fouled.

Alcacer was celebrating again in the 29th minute, capitalising on more chaotic defending to beat Hennessey with a sweetly struck low volley, although Ethan Ampadu's looping header hit the outside of David de Gea's post in a rare Wales attack.

Suso almost added a fourth after the break but his 25-yard curler clipped the crossbar, before Morata headed wide a left-wing cross from Jose Gaya.

More slack Wales marking was punished by Bartra's flicked header from a Suso corner and, despite Vokes untidily finishing off a brilliant David Brooks cross with a minute to play, the final scoreline reflected Spain's dominance.

News Football
Previous Martinez shines on Argentina debut
Read
Martinez shines on Argentina debut
Next Portugal spoils Lewandowski landmark
Read
Portugal spoils Lewandowski landmark