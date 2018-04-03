Premier League
EFL Championship

Wolves held at home as pressure mounts

Aston Villa and Fulham boosted their hopes of automatic promotion with victories but Championship leader Wolves were held at home.

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's side needed a late equaliser to get a 2-2 draw against Hull City, though it remains on course to seal a return to the Premier League.

With second-placed Cardiff City held at Sheffield United, nearest rival Fulham seized the opportunity to close the gap on the Welsh club with a 2-0 triumph over Leeds United.

Villa, meanwhile, swept aside Reading 3-0 but remain in fourth, while Birmingham City moved further clear of the drop zone with a 1-0 result at Bolton.

