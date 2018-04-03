Wolves held at home as pressure mounts

Watch every round of the 2017-2018 EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Nuno Espirito Santo's side needed a late equaliser to get a 2-2 draw against Hull City, though it remains on course to seal a return to the Premier League.

With second-placed Cardiff City held at Sheffield United, nearest rival Fulham seized the opportunity to close the gap on the Welsh club with a 2-0 triumph over Leeds United.

Villa, meanwhile, swept aside Reading 3-0 but remain in fourth, while Birmingham City moved further clear of the drop zone with a 1-0 result at Bolton.