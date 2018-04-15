Wolves celebrate promotion with win over Blues

Nuno Espirito Santo's side's six-season exile from the top flight was confirmed after Fulham's failure to beat Brentford and it celebrated in style by swatting aside its Midlands rival.

John Ruddy produced a fine double save to thwart Maxime Colin early on before Diogo Jota bagged his 16th league goal of the campaign in the 21st minute, sliding into an empty net from Matt Doherty's incisive low cross.

Any hopes that Garry Monk's side had of clawing their way back into the game were all-but extinguished in the 52nd minute when Harlee Dean received a straight red card for unceremoniously wiping out Helder Costa, denying the Portuguese a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

David Stockdale made smart stops from Romain Saiss and Jota to keep Wolves at bay, but was powerless to do anything about substitute Benik Afobe's clipped finish from Alfred N'Diaye's pass with three minutes remaining.

Wolves can seal the Championship title next weekend when they travel to Bolton Wanderers, while Birmingham remains just two points above the relegation zone.