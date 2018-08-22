Premier League
Villa signs Lille winger El Ghazi on loan

Aston Villa has signed Anwar El Ghazi on a season-long loan from Lille.

Capped twice by Netherlands, 23-year-old winger El Ghazi is a graduate of Ajax's feted youth system.

After breaking into the first team, he seemed set for stardom in Amsterdam before a fallout with then head coach Petr Bosz paved the way for his switch to Lille in January 2017.

El Ghazi scored five times in 39 Ligue 1 appearances, but was not part of Lille boss Christophe Galtier's plans for the current campaign.

He will now hope to aid Steve Bruce's bid to return Villa to the Premier League after last season's play-off final loss to Fulham. 

