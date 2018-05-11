Terry keen to extend Aston Villa stay

Watch Middlesbrough v Aston Villa LIVE on beIN SPORTS from 6.45am (NZST) on 16 May

Under Terry's captaincy, Villa secured a place in the play-offs, where they will face Middlesbrough in the first leg on Sunday (NZST).

Former England skipper Terry signed a one-year deal when he joined Villa, explaining he opted not to join a Premier League club so he would not have to face Chelsea, where he spent 22 years.

The 37-year-old, however, appears to have changed his mind as he seeks to prolong his playing career with further top-flight campaigns.

"I hope this isn't the end," Terry said. "If we go up, I'm staying. And hopefully I can play for a few more years in the Premier League.

"It's only fair that if we go up, which is the belief within the group, that I stick around. It's in my contract when I hit a certain number of matches.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed it here and love the way I've been accepted. I had to perform to get the approval of the fans and the group, and it was a big call by the manager [Steve Bruce], too, to sign someone at 36 years of age and coming to the end of their career.

"The job isn't done yet. We've got a few more games to go. But hopefully I am here next season."