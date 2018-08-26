Raggett header sees Rotherham past Millwall

Watch the 2018-2019 EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Rotherham United claimed a second win of the Championship season thanks to Sean Raggett's first-half goal against Millwall.

Raggett broke the deadlock at the New York Stadium in the 20th minute of Sunday's contest, heading into the bottom-left corner from Will Vaulks' right-wing cross.

Paul Warne's men spurned multiple chances to extend their lead in a first half they had the better of, but their profligacy was not punished.

Indeed, the Millers were able to survive some late pressure from Millwall, who they leapfrog in the table to move up to 15th.