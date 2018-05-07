Portugal star Neves wants Wolves stay

Midfield star Ruben Neves insists he wants to stay with Wolves after their promotion to the Premier League, despite reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Neves was Wolves' standout performer as they won the Championship, having joined from Porto in a surprise move last year reported to be worth £15.8million.

The Portugal international's performances - including six league goals - have brought about talk that Liverpool and United could swoop.

However, speaking at an open-top bus tour on Tuesday (NZST), Neves made it clear that he wants his future to be with Wolves.

🐺 Ruben Neves recreates his wonder-strike against Derby with Jimmy Bullard on Soccer AM..



This is insanely good! 🙌



(📹 @SoccerAM)pic.twitter.com/H3XEnO0Fsm — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) May 5, 2018

"I came here to help the club and the club has helped me as well," he told Sky Sports. "I think we achieved all our goals, as an individual and as a team.

"It is normal that big clubs see our work, not just me but all the boys, but I am really happy here.

"I want to stay here and I want to enjoy the Premier League with this fantastic club."

Neves has five caps for Portugal and will hope to be in Fernando Santos' squad to represent the European champions at the World Cup next month.