Monk gets behind comical bum tattoo

Garry Monk's face will soon appear on one Birmingham City supporter's bottom after the Blues boss paid for the fan to fulfil a promise as it avoided relegation.

Birmingham required a win against Fulham on the final day of the EFL Championship season to ensure it would avoid dropping into League One and Monk's men delivered, beating the promotion hopeful 3-1.

And one fan was honest enough to acknowledge that he had promised to have Monk's face tattooed onto his bum if such a result came in.

The supporter, Shane Cuzick, posted a fundraising link on Twitter in the hope that some fellow Blues fans might help fund the bizarre and embarrassing tattoo, but Monk himself saw the post and donated £80 to reach the £100 target.

Monk then uploaded a picture as proof of his donation along with a message asking that he and the Birmingham fans see evidence of the finished product.

And so a painful year at the bottom is not quite over yet for one poor Birmingham man...

