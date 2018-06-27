Middlesbrough snaps up Flint from Bristol City

Watch the 2018-2019 EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Brighton and Hove Albion in the January transfer window, but will now remain in English football's second tier.

A centre-back with an eye for goal, Flint joined City in 2013 and only signed a contract extension with the club in March.

He becomes Middlesbrough's second new addition in the transfer window, following on from the arrival of Paddy McNair from Sunderland, after penning a four-year deal to become part of manager Tony Pulis' squad.

"On a personal level, it's fantastic to have seen Aden mature and grow to become one of the best centre-halves in the division," Bristol City boss Lee Johnson said.

"I am naturally disappointed to see him leave but it's important we move forward.

"I'm sure he will always receive a warm welcome at Ashton Gate and I look forward to seeing him when we face Middlesbrough next season."