Premier League
EFL Championship

Lampard charged with improper conduct

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

Getty Images

Lampard rules out Derby move for Terry

Lampard – who took over as Rams manager in May – is facing punishment after he was sent off during his side's 1-0 Championship defeat at Rotherham United on Sunday (NZST).

The former England international protested with referee Peter Bankes for his failure to award Derby a second-half penalty - having earlier seen Tom Lawrence dismissed and the Millers awarded a spot-kick - and was sent to the stands. 

Speaking after the game, Lampard said: "I didn't get a word from the ref, he didn't consult with the linesman, he just decided to send me off.

"I need to go back to the rule book myself."

He has until Thursday to respond to the FA's charge. 

News Derby County
Previous Hourihane rescues a point for under-fire Bruce
Read
Hourihane rescues a point for under-fire Bruce
Next Lampard rules out Derby move for Terry
Read
Lampard rules out Derby move for Terry