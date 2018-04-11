Grealish stunner seals it for Villa

Watch every round of the 2017-2018 EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Neil Warnock's side went down to Jack Grealish's late stunner at Aston Villa, while Fulham prevailed by the only goal at home to Reading, Stefan Johansen proving the match-winner.

Villa kept its own, albeit faint, top-two hopes alive as they maintained their five-point gap to Fulham, and the decisive goal was worthy of winning any game.

With five minutes to go, a looping clearance fell to Grealish, who smashed a 25-yard first-time volley in off the right-hand post to seal all three points.

Cardiff has now taken just one point from three matches as Warnock's men wobble at the most inopportune of moments.

The results leaves Fulham one point better off with four matches remaining, although Cardiff can console themselves with the knowledge they still hold a game in hand.

The final play-off place now belongs to Millwall, which won 2-0 at struggling Bolton Wanderers to leapfrog Middlesbrough after Tony Pulis' side went down 2-1 at Sheffield United.

Neil Harris' side has now won nine and drawn two of its past 11 games, after Tom Elliott and Ben Marshall secured victory at Bolton, which remains two points clear of the drop zone.

Boro's reverse - thanks to Lee Evans' first-half brace at Bramall Lane - means the Blades are one of seven sides separated by five points battling it out for the two play-off berths realistically still up for grabs.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town won 1-0 at home to relegation-threatened Barnsley but it was announced after the game that manager Mick McCarthy - who was due to leave the Tractor Boys at the end of the season - will instead depart the club with immediate effect.