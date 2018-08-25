Forest fights back to claim victory over Blues

CHAMPIONSHIP WRAP: Leeds can't stop winning

The Blues had looked on course for their first victory of the new Championship season having gone 2-0 up with goals in either half from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Che Adams.

However, Joe Lolley scored with his first touch after coming off the bench to give Forest hope with 15 minutes to go.

Daryl Murphy then fired home in the 87th minute to earn Aitor Karanka's men a share of the spoils.

Birmingham had not scored in any of its previous three away games in all competitions this term, but Jutkiewicz nodded it ahead with a header back across goal from Jacques Maghoma's cross.

Adams then doubled that lead by finding the bottom corner of the net shortly after coming on.

However, when Jutkiewicz headed a free-kick out to Lolley on the edge of the area, he drove in a half-volley to make it 2-1.

Lolley was involved in the equaliser too as it was his attempt that Birmingham goalkeeper Lee Camp palmed into the path of Murphy, who tucked away a near-post finish to earn Forest a point.