Chelsea loans Abraham to Aston Villa

Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old moves to the Championship despite having been linked with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

"I'm excited for this new chapter," the striker said.

"Aston Villa are a big club that belongs in the Premier League and I'm here to help them achieve that. 

"At this stage of my career, I need games and this is a great place for me to come and showcase my talent. I can't wait to get started."

Abraham scored 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances on loan at Bristol City in 2016/2017.

He spent last season with Swansea City, scoring eight times in all competitions.

The England international could make his debut against Sheffield United this weekend.

