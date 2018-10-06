Championship wrap: Leeds loses top spot

Marcelo Bielsa's side managed only a 1-1 draw in the early kick-off, allowing West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United to climb above it at the top of the table.

Swansea City was stunned at home by Ipswich Town, while fellow struggler Preston North End also claimed an important win.

Hull City is rooted to the bottom, however, and Aston Villa's fortunes did not improve in its first match after the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Leeds is now third in the table after drawing with Brentford, although it will not be hugely disappointed with the result given proceedings at Elland Road.

The visitors were the more dangerous side for much of the first hour and took the lead 62 minutes in through Neal Maupay, who converted from the spot after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was controversially penalised for bringing down Ollie Watkins.

Pontus Jansson's header in the 88th minute rescued a result, though, despite Bielsa's side having to play the final few moments of stoppage-time with 10 men after Luke Ayling picked up a second booking.

West Brom climbed into second after coming from behind to thrash Reading 4-1, with Dwight Gayle scoring twice to lead an impressive second-half comeback.

Sheffield United sits top after David McGoldrick's 70th-minute penalty secured a 1-0 win over Hull City, leaving the Tigers a point adrift at the foot of the table.

Ipswich ended its wait for a first league win of the season after seeing off Swansea 3-2 in south Wales.

Two goals in four minutes put the visitors 2-1 up before half-time, and just when Bersant Celina looked to have salvaged at least a point, Trevoh Chalobah netted against the run of play to seal the win.

Preston, meanwhile, collected only its second victory of the season in emphatic style, thrashing Wigan Athletic 4-0 at Deepdale to move 22nd in the table.

Aston Villa's first game since the departure of Bruce ended in a third loss of the league season, as Shane Ferguson and Tom Elliot overturned Tammy Abraham's strike to give Millwall a 2-1 win.

Fierce Villa rival Birmingham City is now just a point behind in 17th, after Lukas Jutkiewicz's hat-trick gave it a 3-1 home win over Rotherham United.

Stoke City is up to 13th after Timm Klose's own goal handed it all three points against Norwich City, which dropped to eighth after Derby County's 1-1 draw away to Queens Park Rangers.

Nottingham Forest climbed to within five points of the top two, meanwhile, with Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban giving it a 2-0 win away to fourth-placed Middlesbrough.