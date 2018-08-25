Championship wrap: Leeds can't stop winning

Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski both scored in the opening half-an-hour and Pablo Hernandez added a third in the second half as Leeds moved above Middlesbrough to the top of the Championship standings on goal difference.

Stoke City gained its first victory since its relegation from the Premier League by beating Hull City 2-0 at bet365 Stadium while Queens Park Rangers, which had lost each of its opening four fixtures, claimed all three points against Wigan Athletic.

Andreas Weimann scored the fastest EFL goal of the season so far when the Bristol City striker found the net after just 31 seconds, and that was enough to earn a 1-0 victory at Swansea City.

Norwich City 0-3 Leeds United

Norwich may hope its visitors' dressing room, now painted pink, will have a detrimental psychological impact on its opponents at Carrow Road, but it certainly did not work on Leeds.

Having dropped points for the first time all season in a 2-2 draw with Swansea, Bielsa's men got back to winning ways with a convincing victory on their travels.

There was plenty of intrigue around how Bielsa would fare in Yorkshire and so far there is no sign of his side letting up.

Stoke City 2-0 Hull City

Leeds's first victory of the campaign came against a Stoke side that bookmakers had fancied to bounce straight back to the top flight.

Yet, having taken just two points from its opening four games, Stoke boss Gary Rowett desperately needed his first win when Hull came to town.

His Potters side delivered as James McClean set it on its way with a ninth-minute goal before Jordy de Wijs scored a second-half own goal, with Hull's misery compounded by Evandro's dismissal for two yellow cards.

Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Stoke was not the only side desperate for a win as QPR headed into its home game against Wigan having lost each of its opening four Championship games.

After being thrashed 7-1 by West Bromwich Albion last weekend, Bristol City won 3-0 at Loftus Road in midweek to increase the pressure on manager Steve McClaren.

However, he can breathe easier after a 1-0 win over Wigan which was achieved through a 35th-minute goal from Tomer Hemed, who only joined on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the week.