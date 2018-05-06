Championship wrap: Cardiff promoted to EPL

Neil Warnock's side knew a home win over Reading would clinch second place behind champion Wolverhampton Wanderers, yet could only manage a 0-0 draw against its lowly opponent.

However, with its nearest rival losing 3-1 on the road, the Welsh club was still able to celebrate at the final whistle, leaving Fulham to fight it out in the play-offs for a second successive season.

At the other end of the table, Bolton Wanderers scored two late goals at home to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 and avoid relegation in dramatic style.

Derby County wrapped up the final play-off berth in comprehensive fashion, recording a 4-1 win that relegated opponent Barnsley. Burton Albion was also consigned to League One after a 2-1 loss to Preston North End, which finishes just outside the top six.

Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, which will face each other in the play-offs, both failed to win, the former losing 1-0 at Millwall while Boro needed a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, relegated Sunderland recorded a 3-0 home win over Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday thumped Norwich City 5-1, Sheffield United overcame Bristol City in a five-goal thriller, Leeds United won 2-0 at home to Queens Park Rangers and Brentford drew 1-1 with Hull City.