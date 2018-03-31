Championship wrap: Birmingham out of drop zone

New Blues boss Garry Monk saw his side record back-to-back league wins thanks to Jota's 21st-minute penalty at St Andrews.

Jacques Maghoma was brought down by Cameron Carter-Vickers and Spanish playmaker Jota scored for the third time in two matches after his brace in the 3-0 win over Hull before the international break.

Birmingham is now two points clear of the drop, while city rival Villa was unable to find a way past Hull at KCOM Stadium.

Villa had the best chance of the first half through Albert Adomah and pushed hard for a winner late on, but has now gone three matches without a victory and sits nine points adrift of second-place Cardiff City, which has a game in hand.