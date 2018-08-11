Championship wrap: Baggies win seven-goal thriller

Middlesbrough is the early pacesetter thanks to a 1-0 triumph at home to Birmingham City, which had Craig Gardner sent off towards the end.

The best game of the day may have occurred in Norwich, but Bristol City's 2-2 draw at Bolton Wanderers ran it close, as the away side came back to from 2-0 down.

Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United claimed 1-0 wins over Reading and Ipswich Town, respectively, while Hull City and Brentford claimed 1-1 draws away to Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

The only goalless game of the day came at Ewood Park, as Blackburn Rovers was held by Millwall.

Sheffield United won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers.

Seven scored as Baggies down Canaries

It all started so promisingly for Norwich, which went ahead through Jordan Rhodes in the 24th minute, the striker finding the net from close range.

But the Baggies were level just after the half-hour mark thanks to a penalty from Jay Rodriguez, with Rhodes then wasting a spot-kick of his own, Sam Johnstone making the save.

Rodriguez got his second goal of the game early in the second half with a long-range strike, before playing a role in West Brom's third, stepping over the ball and allowing it to run through to Harvey Barnes, who struck home.

Norwich attempted to battle back in the final 20 minutes, scoring through Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley, but Hal Robson-Kanu's finish in between ensured West Brom just about did enough to claim a first win of the season.

Villa squeezes past Wigan

Wigan impressed against Sheffield Wednesday last time out, but came unstuck at the end as Villa won 3-2.

James Chester nodded Steve Bruce's side in front with 14 minutes played, but Wigan battled back and had the lead early in the second period, Nick Powell and then Callum Connolly scoring the goals.

But Villa, which missed out on promotion from the play-off final last term, stepped things up towards the end.

A Chey Dunkley own goal restored parity just after the hour and Birkir Bjarnason found the net at the back post in stoppage-time, making it back-to-back wins for Villa.

Two from two for the Swans

Relegation was followed by an underwhelming close-season in terms of transfer dealings for Swansea City, but it has made a morale-boosting start to the new campaign, Sunday's (NZST) 1-0 win over Preston North End making it six points from two matches.

It looked as though it might be a frustrating day when Oliver McBurnie's 11th-minute penalty was well saved by Declan Rudd in the Preston goal.

But, 21 minutes later, Jay Fulton headed in Joel Asoro's cross for what turned out to be the deciding score.