Queens Park Rangers scored two first-half goals in a 2-0 victory over Millwall on Wednesday and the Hoops are unbeaten in their last four league games.

Norwich City's 2-1 win at Reading earned it back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday – held 2-2 at home by Stoke City in its last outing – slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest.