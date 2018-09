A penalty from Ryan Manning after Ashley Williams's foul on Ryan Williams put Rotherham ahead in the 47th minute, with Richie Towell quickly doubling the hosts' lead.

Stoke rallied, however, Tom Ince tucking in from Erik Pieters's cross, although Michael Smith should have put the result beyond all doubt with a close-range header.

Stoke duly made Rotherham pay in the 85th minute, Bojan brilliantly nodding home his first goal of the season to ensure a share of the spoils.