Aston Villa to play Fulham for last PL spot

A 0-0 second-leg draw at Villa Park on secured a 1-0 aggregate win for Villa and booked its place in the showdown at Wembley on 27 May (NZST).

Tony Pulis's Middlesbrough travelled to the Midlands needing to chase the game to overturn their first-leg defeat, but it was Villa who created the better chances in a tense encounter.

A minute's applause was held before kick-off for Jlloyd Samuel, the former Villa defender killed in a car accident on Wednesday (NZST).

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former player Jlloyd Samuel at the age of just 37 in a car accident



Our players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect tonight and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time

#AVFC pic.twitter.com/mlTeIEJm3y — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2018

A first 45 minutes of few opportunities was played out in front of a packed crowd.

Our final attendance of the season: 40,505.



Thank you for all your support at Villa Park this campaign. 👏#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/DJpf5bDmS8 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2018

Lewis Grabban and Jack Grealish each tested Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who did his best to keep his side in the contest, but the visitors did not manage a shot on target throughout.

Stewart Downing rattled the crossbar with a free-kick in the 88th minute, after Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone had perhaps been lucky not to be sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area, but Villa was not to be denied.

Villa will meet Fulham, who overcame Derby County 2-1 on aggregate in their last-four tie, for a place in next season's Premier League.