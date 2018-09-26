Reus scores 100th Dortmund goal in 7-0 romp

Missed the match? Watch Borussia Dortmund v Nurnberg

After seeing a deflected 20-yard shot beat Fabian Bredlow in the first half, Reus reached the milestone after the restart with a cool finish into the bottom-right corner at the end of a neat exchange with Jacob Bruun Larsen.

It was Bruun Larsen who got the rout started in the ninth minute with a fine lob after excellent work from Christian Pulisic, while Reus added an assist to his first goal by teeing up Achraf Hakimi to make it 3-0.

After the Dortmund skipper's landmark strike, Manuel Akanji got in on the act by dispossessing Tim Leibold in the box and firing home in the 74th minute.

Substitutes Jadon Sancho and Julian Weigl notched inside the final five minutes to complete a commanding win for Lucien Favre's side.

Dortmund moved up to second, two points adrift of Bayern Munich after the reigning champion was held by Augsburg.