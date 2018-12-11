Kane 'buzzing' over 'not bad' draw at Barcelona

Harry Kane was "buzzing" after Tottenham claimed a 1-1 draw away to Barcelona that secured their progress to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Spurs went into the game needing to at least match Inter's result at home to PSV – which finished 1-1 – and Lucas Moura's late equaliser saw them do just that.

They fell behind early on to Ousmane Dembele's solo effort, but once they settled, Spurs were the better team on the day, crafting a host of chances.

Spurs could even argue they did enough to win the game, though in the end the draw was enough and star striker Kane was elated.

"We had quite a few chances, it just wasn't going in," he told BT Sport. "But we carried on and got the goal back.

"We still carried on trying to score more, we weren't sure what the other score was. We're just buzzing that we're through. A draw away to Barcelona's not a bad result."

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saluted his team-mates for sticking to their principles, though he accepted they owed PSV their gratitude.

"We had the help of PSV it's true," he said. "It was difficult after the early goal, but we stuck with our principles and played a very good performance.

"We did not win but we went through. That's the most important thing. The spirit was fantastic. We deserve it. The fans made such a noise that I knew we had gone through."