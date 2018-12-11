Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League

Casillas reaches 100 Champions League wins

Casillas reaches 100 Champions League wins

Getty Images

Iker Casillas has followed Cristiano Ronaldo into the Champions League history books by recording his 100th victory in the competition.

Casillas was beaten twice as Porto ended their Group D campaign away to Galatasaray, Sergio Conceicao's men running out 3-2 winners in Istanbul.

It means the veteran goalkeeper is only the second player in Champions League history to win 100 games, joining former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo in reaching the landmark.

Casillas, who joined Porto in 2015, won the Champions League title three times during a hugely successful spell at Madrid.

Previous Schalke 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Russians miss chance
Read
Schalke 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Russians miss chance for Europa League reprieve
Next Monaco 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Guerreiro double sna
Read
Monaco 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Guerreiro double snatches top spot from Atletico