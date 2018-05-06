MLS Review: Red Bulls crush NYC in derby, Ibrahimovic's Galaxy lose again

New York Red Bulls showed no mercy as they humbled cross-town rivals New York City 4-0 in MLS, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy slumped to a third consecutive defeat.

The Red Bulls used a blistering start to claim bragging rights against the Eastern Conference high flyers, two goals inside the opening four minutes inspiring a crushing victory in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday.

Alejandro Romero put the Red Bulls ahead in the second minute and Florian Valot doubled the lead two minutes later at Red Bull Arena.

New York City, who were top of the east before kick-off, were unable to cope with the Red Bulls' energy – Bradley Wright-Phillips adding a third for the hosts 10 minutes before half-time.

Derrick Etienne Jr came off the bench and sealed the emphatic victory 11 minutes from the end as the Red Bulls enjoyed another rout of NYC, who were thrashed 7-0 in 2016.

The drubbing saw NYC drop down to second, two points adrift of Atlanta United, who were 2-1 winners at Chicago Fire.

Houston Dynamo scored a 90th-minute winner as they topped the free-falling Galaxy 3-2 on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic's Galaxy thought they had earned a point when Ola Kamara equalised with five minutes remaining but Jose Rodriguez's last-gasp winner condemned the visitors to their fourth loss in five games.

Giovani dos Santos had cancelled out Alejandro Fuenmayor's second-minute opener by rebounding Ibrahimovic's saved shot in the first half, only for Romell Quioto to restore Houston's lead two minutes after the break.

The Galaxy rallied again late in the match but the Dynamo were not to be denied on home soil.

Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City edged Colorado Rapids 1-0, while Los Angeles FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Dallas.

Elsewhere, four goals in 23 minutes saw Montreal Impact to a 4-2 victory against New England Revolution, Minnesota United beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0, Seattle Sounders drew 1-1 with Columbus Crew and Portland Timbers claimed a late 1-0 win at San Jose Earthquakes.