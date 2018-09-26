Paris Saint-Germain maintained their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season as Edinson Cavani's brace and a Neymar penalty helped them to a 4-1 win over Reims at the Parc des Princes.

Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back in style to retain an eight-point lead over Lyon at the summit, having seen Xavier Chavalerin give the visitors a shock second-minute lead on Wednesday.

Cavani scored either side of a Neymar penalty – his first a stunning chip – to give the reigning champions a commanding half-time lead in front of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

PSG looked destined for three points in the second period with wave after wave of attacks, but they added just one more goal from substitute Thomas Meunier in a seventh straight domestic triumph.

Reims had suggested Tuchel's side would not have things all their own way when Chavalerin slotted past Gianluigi Buffon from 15 yards inside two minutes.

Normal service was resumed just three minutes later, however, as Cavani latched onto a loose ball before storming into the area and clipping a sensational lob over Edouard Mendy and in off the far post.

Neymar – pulling the strings from the number 10 position – handed PSG the lead in the 24th minute by sending Mendy the wrong way from the spot after Cavani was brought down in the box by Ghislain Konan.

Mendy then had a moment to forget on the stroke of half-time, fumbling Neymar's lofted free-kick to the feet of Cavani, who poked into an empty net.

The hosts picked up where they left off after the break, Meunier – who was sent on for Colin Dagba in the 23rd minute – tapping in Moussa Diaby's low cross in the 55th minute.

Cavani was denied a hat-trick when he struck the crossbar, while Mendy pawed away Neymars stoppage-time free-kick as PSG failed to add further gloss to the scoreline.

What it means: PSG in ominous form

After winning Ligue 1 by 13 points last season, it is hardly surprising that PSG have started this campaign in swashbuckling style. This win means they have now scored at least three goals in all seven of their league outings this season, the last three of which have been without the suspended Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar delves into his bag of tricks

Perhaps inspired by the presence of the great Jordan, Neymar was not shy about showing off his full repertoire of skills. The Brazilian was a constant threat for Reims' beleaguered defence from his central position just behind Cavani, twisting and turning his way out of countless tight situations to the delight of the PSG faithful.

Mendy's clanger ends Reims' faint hopes

Reims might have fancied their chances of clawing their way back into the game in the second period had they gone into the break just one goal down. As it was, their goalkeeper's inability to hold onto the tamest of deliveries gifted PSG a third, all but ending their hopes of getting a positive result.

What's next?

Tuchel will be eyeing an eighth consecutive Ligue 1 victory and will have Mbappe available againt at Nice on Saturday, while Reims – who are winless in five – will hope to kick-start their season against Bordeaux on the same day.