Verratti, Draxler and Alves out for PSG

Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler and Dani Alves will all be absent when Paris Saint-Germain travel to Saint-Etienne on Friday.

PSG wrapped up the Coupe de la Ligue title with a 3-0 victory over Monaco in Bordeaux last weekend, but Verratti (groin) and Draxler (knee) were substituted in the second half.

Although Alves played the full 90 minutes in the final, he too is left out of Unai Emery's squad for the trip to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard due to a reported knee issue.

The clash comes to soon for injured Brazil superstar Neymar and Thiago Motta is suspended, but Timothy Weah and Kevin Rimane are included in the 18-man party.

PSG will open a 19-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit with a victory over Saint-Etienne.