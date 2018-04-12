Trophee des Champions heading to China for 2018, 2019

China will play host to the Trophee des Champions in 2018 and 2019, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has announced.

The deal was made in partnership with the Kaisa Culture Sports and Tourism Group, with the games to be played in Shenzhen.

A third edition will also take place in China between 2020 and 2023.

The news comes just two days after the LFP announced a broadcasting deal with CCTV, the nation's predominant state television network.

The curtain-raiser has been contested outside of France since 2009, with last year's match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, which the former won 2-1, taking place in Tangier.