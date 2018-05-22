This is the wrong information - Vieira rejects Nice speculation

New York City coach Patrick Vieira says speculation he is set to take over at Nice is wide of the mark.

Vieira was linked with succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal but looks likely to miss out on a return to his old club, with former Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery reportedly set to be appointed.

The NYCFC boss said last month he is "ready to coach any side in Europe", with rumours suggesting he is on Nice's radar after Lucien Favre left the Ligue 1 side to take over at Borussia Dortmund.

Vieira was spotted in France over the weekend, prompting further speculation, but he explained he was not in his homeland for talks with Nice.

"It makes me smile, because of course there's no contract being signed or anything like that," Vieira told reporters on Tuesday

"This is the wrong information. I'm here, like always. I'm really happy. I really enjoy my work, I really enjoy being part of this football club. I'm just focusing and concentrating about our next game.

"I don't want players, myself, my staff or anybody in this football club to be distracted by what's going on. My head, my focus and my energy are here.

"Things that I can control are being here, having my head, my energy to this football club and then everything going out is out of my hands. I can't control what's going on in France, what's going on England or what's going on anywhere else.

"I have a fantastic relationship with the people of this football club. We've always been clear with each other. For me this is the most important. The other things, I let people do what they need to do or say what they need to say."

After a 4-0 home win over Colorado Rapids last time out, NYCFC sit second in the Eastern Conference, behind Atlanta United.