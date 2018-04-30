Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don't progress

Thiago Silva appeared to question Paris Saint-Germain's decision to part with head coach Unai Emery as the Brazilian captain said "we change coach but we do not progress".

Emery confirmed he will leave French giants PSG at season's end, despite his side regaining the Ligue 1 title from Monaco earlier this month.

The Spaniard, who moved to Paris in June 2016, seemingly paid the price for PSG's failure in the Champions League following their last-16 exit to holders Real Madrid.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, former Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim have all been linked with PSG.

Speaking after PSG rallied from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Guingamp on Sunday, Silva told beIN SPORTS: "It's the choice of the club and I think they spoke after the defeat against Real Madrid.

"This week, they decided he will not stay with us next year but the responsibility is on us now.

"We change coach but we do not progress. Maybe we at home have to look and think about what we need to do more to improve next year."

Edinson Cavani was PSG's saviour in the French capital, the Uruguay forward scoring both goals to become the club's all-time leading scorer in Ligue 1 – surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic (113) with 115.

Champions League silverware is desired by PSG's Qatari owners and Emery said the club must remain patient in pursuit of European glory.

"The Champions League must be seduced, little by little," Emery said. "Patience and consistency is the key - it may be that it happens when you least expect it.

"Like a woman, the Champions League must be wooed, gradually. Right now, she is Real Madrid's girlfriend - they have won three of the last four editions. That is the reality and perhaps they will win it again this season.

"Gently does it - this is not a joke but a metaphor."