Surgery ends Verratti's season for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has undergone adductor surgery, bringing a conclusion to his season with the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG wrapped up the French top-flight title with five games to spare when they demolished nearest rivals Monaco 7-1 last month.

Verratti also does not have World Cup commitments to worry about after Italy failed to reach Russia 2018, although the 25-year-old will miss his club's attempts to complete a domestic treble in the Coupe de France final against third-tier minnows Les Herbiers next Tuesday.

"The operation went perfectly," read a brief statement on PSG's Twitter.

"The date was chosen to allow Marco Verratti to resume the 2018-19 season in the best conditions."

PSG travel to Amiens in Ligue 1 on Friday and will also be without captain Thiago Silva and winger Julian Draxler due to muscular complaints.