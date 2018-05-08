Predict the score - Marseille vs Nice Results 2018

beIN SPORTS' 'Predict the Score- Marseille vs Nice 2018' contest has ended and we have selected the winning entry. Congratulations to the following individuals for being the quickest to correctly predict the score!

Winner 1: Arvind Sindhu

Facebook Profile: https://www.facebook.com/arvind.sidhu1

Winner 2: Shandy Sin

Facebook Profile: https://www.facebook.com/shandy.sin

We will contact you in due time with regards to the collection of your prize. Congratulations once again to our winners!

beIN SPORTS would like to thank all fans who participated in the contest. Stay tuned to our updates on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/beinsportsSGMY. We will see you at the next contest!