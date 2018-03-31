Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory

Paris Saint-Germain won the Coupe de la Ligue for the fifth season in a row with a 3-0 victory over Monaco in Saturday's final in Bordeaux.

Two goals from Edinson Cavani and an Angel Di Maria strike secured the win in a match in which VAR once again caused controversy.

Cavani scored twice in last season's 4-1 final win over the same opponents and he needed just eight minutes to break the deadlock at the Matmut Atlantique, sweeping home from the penalty spot after Kamil Glik was eventually penalised for a trip on Kylian Mbappe, after a lengthy VAR delay.

With the injured Neymar not involved, Mbappe looked eager to take up the mantle of PSG's creator-in-chief, and his run and superb pass saw Di Maria double the lead before the break.

Radamel Falcao saw a header disallowed for offside after another VAR referral and Rony Lopes clipped the woodwork in the second half, but Leonardo Jardim's side rarely looked like staging a comeback before Cavani netted a stylish third of the match with five minutes left.

PSG have now won the trophy eight times, with six triumphs coming since 2008, and have taken the first step towards yet another clean sweep of domestic silverware.