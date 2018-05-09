Neymar will be very important for Real Madrid next season, says Breitner

Paul Breitner said Neymar will be very important for Real Madrid next season as the German believes the Paris Saint-Germain forward is poised to move to the Spanish capital.

Neymar only swapped LaLiga giants Barcelona for PSG in a record-breaking €222million transfer in August but the Brazilian superstar continues to be linked with a sensational switch to Champions League holders Madrid.

The 26-year-old, who returned to Paris last week to begin his final recovery phase from foot surgery, is reportedly less than happy with life at Parc des Princes.

And Neymar is bound for Zinedine Zidane's Madrid, according to former defender and 66-year-old Breitner.

Breitner, who won two LaLiga titles during his three years at the Santiago Bernabeu, told German television Sport 1: "Neymar will be very important for Real Madrid next year."

Neymar was part of the celebrations at the Stade de France, where PSG defeated third-tier side Les Herbiers 2-0 in the Coupe de France final as they completed the domestic treble on Tuesday.

The Brazil international scored 28 goals across all competitions prior to his injury for PSG.