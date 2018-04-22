Neymar walking without crutches

Neymar is walking without crutches once again as the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star continues his recovery from a broken foot.

The world's most expensive player suffered the injury in action for PSG on February 25 when they beat Marseille 3-0, the former Barcelona forward given a recovery timeline of three months after then undergoing surgery.

PSG coach Unai Emery had suggested that Neymar will be able to return before the end of the season, though the 26-year-old says he is scheduled for a final examination on May 17, meaning he is unlikely to return to training before that date.

With PSG's last game of the season coming on May 19, it is extremely unlikely he will play again for the Parisians this term.

But he is at least making notable progress, as he posted a video on Instagram of himself walking without support, accompanied by a caption that read: "Bye bye crutches, never again."

Neymar's injury is not expected to put his World Cup participation in doubt.