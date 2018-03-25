Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can't choose

Liverpool and England youngster Joe Gomez believes there is little to choose between Neymar and Anfield star Mohamed Salah.

Egypt winger Salah has dazzled at Liverpool this season, racking up 36 goals in all competitions after arriving for £36.9million from Roma – a fraction of the €222m Paris Saint-Germain splashed out to prise Neymar away from Barcelona.

Gomez was handed the unenviable task of dealing with Neymar on his first England start in November, when the Three Lions held Brazil to a 0-0 draw, but the 20-year-old insists facing up to Salah on a daily basis in training also proves to be something of an education.

"I'm not sure who is best! It's hard to judge based on one game against Neymar," Gomez told reporters.

"They're both incredible players and it's a pleasure for me to come up against such talent. They both have such great individual talent. They're both world class."

Gomez has been given the all clear to remain with Gareth Southgate's England squad for Tuesday's friendly against Italy at Wembley despite limping out of Friday's 1-0 win over Netherlands with an ankle complaint.