Neymar hands young fan his shirt during Paris Saint-Germain victory

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar showed his humility as he gifted a young fan his shirt during the 3-1 Ligue 1 victory at Rennes.

Neymar was substituted in the 91st minute at Roazhon Park, having teed up Thomas Meunier for the goal that put PSG ahead midway through the second half.

And an opportunistic youngster did not miss the chance to meet his idol, rushing on to the field to hug Neymar as the Brazil forward trudged towards the dugout.

Stewards were swiftly on the scene, but Neymar ushered them away, walking the child - who by this point was in tears - to the sidelines before handing over his shirt as a memorable souvenir.