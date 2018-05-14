Marseille star Thauvin dreams of LaLiga and Bundesliga

Florian Thauvin dreams of playing in Spain and would feel comfortable in Germany, but insists he is "in no hurry" to leave Marseille.

After a move to Newcastle United in 2015 failed to work out, Thauvin has rediscovered his best form since returning to Marseille permanently.

The 25-year-old has scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 this season and another four in his team's run to the Europa League final, where they will take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

While admitting he has an admiration for two of Europe's other top leagues, Thauvin stressed he remains happy at Marseille and has no imminent plans to depart.

"I'm hungry for titles, that's what remains at the end of your career. There is a big game to play on Wednesday," Thauvin told L'Equipe.

"As for other championships, Spain makes me dream and I like Germany a lot because it could be good for my game, but I'm not thinking about my future.

"I had a choice to make in the past [going to Newcastle] and I ended up being unhappy.

"In the future I will take the time to think about it, but I'm good here. I am in no hurry to leave."

Thauvin has only been capped by France three times but his sensational form has led to calls for Didier Deschamps to include him in his squad for the World Cup in Russia.

The Marseille winger admitted he would like more opportunities to represent his country, but acknowledged the competition for places is fierce.

"There are a lot of very good players in France, especially in attack. It proves we are a strong nation," he said.

"It doesn't put any pressure on me, except to give the best of myself and to be really good every weekend.

"It's already a dream to wear the France shirt. I would have liked to have shown more [for France] but I'm already happy. Not everyone gets the chance to represent their country."

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud has no doubt Thauvin, as well as club-mate Dimitri Payet, should be selected by Didier Deschamps.

"I really think Dimitri Payet has earned a place in the France team," Eyraud told RMC and BFM TV. "Thomas Lemar is also a very talented player but I would choose Dimitri Payet – he's had an exceptional end to the season.

"I would also take Florian Thauvin. Look at his statistics. He scored 22 goals in Ligue 1. No Marseille player has done that since 1993.

"I think they deserve it. It's just my feeling. There is a coach and we will respect his choice."