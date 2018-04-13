Ligue 1
Ligue 1

Garcia salutes Marseille's 'leader' Payet

Bongarts

Garcia salutes Marseille's 'leader' Payet

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia saluted his team's "leader" Dimitri Payet after the France international played a starring role in Thursday's 5-2 Europa League win over RB Leipzig, securing a semi-final spot.

Having lost the first leg in Germany 1-0, Bruma's second-minute opener for the visitors left Marseille in a precarious position, but by the ninth minute they were back on level terms for the tie, as a Stefan Ilsanker own goal was followed by Bouna Sarr making it 2-1 on the day.

Although Florian Thauvin's goal just before the break was cancelled out by Jean-Kevin Augustin in the 55th minute, Payet put Marseille ahead on aggregate soon after with a glorious outside-of-the-foot finish and Hiroki Sakai wrapped things up late on.

And Garcia was impressed with captain Payet's overall contribution, leading from the front.

Garcia told beIN SPORTS: "We had two of our best players. Flo [Thauvin] scored, Dimitri was the playmaker.

"He shone, as in his play and while scoring. He set Flo up to score, he also plays the corner on the equaliser.

"To win 5-2 in the quarter-finals of a European competition, the team must be on top form. Everyone has been and Dimitri was a good leader."

Previous Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, PSG all ad
Read
Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, PSG all added to ICC 2018
Next PSG aim to have Neymar back before season's end
Read
PSG aim to have Neymar back before season's end