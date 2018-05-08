Ben Arfa trains with PSG but omitted from Coupe de France final squad

Hatem Ben Arfa has been excluded from the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the Coupe de France final, despite training with his team-mates on the eve of the game.

Ben Arfa has been an outcast at PSG all season, failing to make a single appearance and treating himself to a cake to mark the one-year anniversary of his last display for the club.

But a shock recall appeared on the cards ahead of the 31-year-old's departure at the end of the season as he trained with the PSG squad ahead of the clash against third-tier side Les Herbiers at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

However, when PSG's squad was confirmed on Monday Ben Arfa was absent, while Neymar is not ready to feature as he recovers from two months out with a foot injury.

Marco Verratti is the other headline absentee for PSG, the Italy midfielder ruled out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing an operation on his adductor tendons.

Victory in Tuesday's final would complete a domestic treble for PSG, who have already secured the Coupe de la Ligue and Ligue 1 titles this term.