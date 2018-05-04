Amiens 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions falter as underdogs secure survival

Champions Paris Saint-Germain saw their hopes of a record Ligue 1 points total dented by a second successive 2-2 draw as Amiens' top-flight survival was secured.

PSG can still better their 2015-16 points haul of 96, but they are five short of doing so with two games remaining after another frustrating stalemate, with Unai Emery's tenure threatening to reach an underwhelming conclusion.

The capital club needed a late Edinson Cavani brace to rescue a point against Guingamp five days earlier and could not build on a first-half opener from the same man at Stade de la Licorne.

Amiens threatened early and Moussa Konate was finally rewarded for his tireless running when he drew Amiens level in the 47th minute, and he struck again with 10 minutes left to cancel out Christopher Nkunku's superb goal.

Kylian Mbappe missed a glorious stoppage-time chance to deny Amiens the point required to guarantee a second straight season in Ligue 1, meaning PSG must reflect on another disappointing outing as they struggle in the aftermath of confirmation that Emery is to depart.

The Coupe de France final against third tier Les Herbiers on Tuesday, as well as the return of Neymar's return to Paris following injury, means Emery can still sign off with a domestic treble.